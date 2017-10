NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures slipped on Tuesday as caution about lackluster demand, lowered expectations for more U.S. central bank stimulus and the possibility of oil reserves being released countered worries about supply disruptions.

Brent May crude fell 57 cents, or 0.45 percent, to settle at $124.86 a barrel, having traded from $124.30 to $125.97. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)