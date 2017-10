NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures dropped nearly 2 percent on Thursday and fell below the 100-day moving average for the first time since January as signs of slower economic growth and rising OPEC production provided pressure on oil prices.

Brent June crude fell $2.12, or 1.79 percent, to settle at $116.08 a barrel, below its 100-day moving average of $117.34, having traded from $115.92 to $118.45. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)