NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell 3 percent on Wednesday as disappointing economic data from China and Europe reinforced concerns about slowing growth and the outlook for petroleum demand.

Brent November crude fell $3.40, or 3.05 percent, to settle at $108.17 a barrel, having traded from $107.67 to $111.36. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)