NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell a second straight session on Wednesday, dropping 2 percent after a government report showed crude oil inventories rose 9.01 million barrels last week in the United States, far more than expected.

Brent May crude fell $2.52, or 2.02 percent, to settle at $122.34 a barrel, having traded from $122.30 to $124.99. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)