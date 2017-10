NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell a third straight day on Friday, sliding 2.5 percent as a slowdown in U.S. hiring added to concerns about slowing economic growth.

Brent June crude fell $2.90, or 2.50 percent, to settle at $113.18 a barrel, below the 200-day moving average of $133.66, having traded from $111.76 and $116.29. For the week, Brent fell $6.65, or 5.5 percent, the biggest weekly percentage drop since the week to Nov. 18.