NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil future prices fell nearly 1 percent on Monday, dropping in tandem with equities as traders locked in profits after three weeks of gains that added around 10 percent to oil prices since the beginning of December.

Brent March crude fell $1.16, or 0.99 percent, to settle at $115.60 a barrel, having traded from $115.32 to $116.67. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons. Editing by Andre Grenon)