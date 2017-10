NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brent crude fell on Wednesday in choppy trading ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and a U.S. August payrolls report later this week as investors remained cautious awaiting central bank action in the face of slowing economic growth.

Brent October crude fell $1.09, or 0.95 percent, to settle at $113.09 a barrel, having traded from $112.73 to $114.38. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Carol Bishopric)