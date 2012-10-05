FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude settles lower, posts small loss for week
October 5, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

Brent crude settles lower, posts small loss for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell on Friday and posted a small loss for the week as a fragile global economy countered any support from a better-than-expected U.S. employment report, North Sea crude cargo delays and the threat of supply disruptions due to Middle East turmoil.

Brent November crude fell 56 cents, or 0.50 percent, to settle at $112.02 a barrel, having traded from $110.54 to $113.05. For the week, Brent prices fell 37 cents or 0.33 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

