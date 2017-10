NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell on Wednesday as disappointing economic data from the euro zone and the United States raised concerns about demand for oil. Also, rising inventories pushed U.S. gasoline futures nearly 2 percent lower.

Brent January crude fell $1.03, or 0.94 percent, to settle at $108.81 a barrel, having traded from $108.65 to $110.57. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)