NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday and pushed back above $100 a barrel as hopes for European efforts to rescue troubled Spanish banks sent the euro higher, weakened the dollar and boosted equities and oil prices.

Brent July crude rose $1.80, or 1.82 percent, to settle at $100.64 a barrel, after trading from $98.71 to $101.39.