NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell on Thursday pressured by diminished expectations for additional stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and by a downgrade of Spain’s credit rating, both of which countered a supportive interest rate cut in China.

Brent July crude fell 71 cents, or 0.71 percent, to settle at $99.93 a barrel, having traded from $99.58 to $102.45.