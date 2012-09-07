FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude settles higher as jobs data bolsters stimulus hopes
#Energy
September 7, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

Brent crude settles higher as jobs data bolsters stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose on Friday in volatile trading after a disappointing U.S. August jobs report weakened the dollar and bolstered expectations for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, even while denting the outlook for petroleum demand.

Brent October crude rose 76 cents, or 0.67 percent, to settle at $114.25 a barrel, having traded from $112.34 to $114.65. For the week, Brent slipped 32 cents, snapping a string of five straight weekly gains. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)

