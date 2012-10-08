Brent oil ends down on growth concern; Middle East supports

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures slipped on Monday on concerns that slower economic growth in China and the debt crisis in Europe will curb demand for petroleum, while the potential for Middle East turmoil to disrupt supplies limited losses.

Brent November crude fell 20 cents, or 0.18 percent, to settle at $111.82 a barrel, having moved from $110.54 to $112.24.

Trading was choppy during the session and prices continued to seesaw either side of unchanged in post-settlement activity. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)