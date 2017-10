NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures managed a gain on Thursday in choppy trading, rebounding after an almost 4 percent slide the previous session, with concerns about Europe’s economy and U.S. fiscal policy limiting gains.

Brent December crude rose 43 cents, or 0.40 percent, to settle at $107.25 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)