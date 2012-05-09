Brent crude recovers to end higher, snaps 5-day slide

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures recovered and ended higher on Wednesday in choppy trading, snapping a string of five lower finishes as a shut North Sea oilfield and a decision to allow Greece to receive a payment from the euro zone bailout fund countered pressure from rising U.S. inventories.

Brent June crude rose 47 cents, or 0.42 percent, to settle at $113.20 a barrel, having traded from $111.31 to $113.27, below the 200-day moving average of $113.60. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)