Brent crude recovers to end higher, snaps 5-day slide
#Energy
May 9, 2012

Brent crude recovers to end higher, snaps 5-day slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures recovered and ended higher on Wednesday in choppy trading, snapping a string of five lower finishes as a shut North Sea oilfield and a decision to allow Greece to receive a payment from the euro zone bailout fund countered pressure from rising U.S. inventories.

Brent June crude rose 47 cents, or 0.42 percent, to settle at $113.20 a barrel, having traded from $111.31 to $113.27, below the 200-day moving average of $113.60. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
