NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures edged lower on Wednesday in choppy trading, as rising U.S. oil inventories and increasing U.S. crude oil production applied pressure.

Brent February crude fell 18 cents, or 0.16 percent, to settle at $111.76 a barrel, having traded from $111.11 and $112.23. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)