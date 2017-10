NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Brent crude fell on Thursday in choppy trading as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, higher OPEC production and the unsettled political situation in Greece made the oil demand outlook uncertain.

Brent June crude fell 47 cents, or 0.42 percent, to settle at $112.73 a barrel, having traded from $112.12 to $113.64, briefly topping the 200-day moving average of $113.58. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)