Brent crude futures rise, end above $100/bbl
July 11, 2012 / 7:26 PM / in 5 years

Brent crude futures rise, end above $100/bbl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday, rebounding to settle above $100 a barrel on lift from expectations that more economic stimulus may yet be forthcoming from the U.S. Federal Reserve to bolster a sputtering economy.

Brent August crude rose $2.26, or 2.31 percent, to settle at $100.23 a barrel, having swung from $97.83 to $100.50.

The rebound followed a selloff the previous session in reaction to an end to Norway’s oil workers strike. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)

