NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brent oil futures rose on Tuesday as expectations that a German court will approve a euro zone rescue plan and the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to bolster the economy put pressure on the dollar and boosted oil prices.

Brent crude rose 59 cents, or 0.51 percent, to settle at $115.40 a barrel, having traded from $114.37 to $115.46. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)