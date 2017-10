NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose on Thursday as escalating Middle East tensions reinforced concerns about supply from the region and as North Sea production continued to be curbed by maintenance.

Brent November crude rose $1.38, or 1.21 percent, to settle at $115.71, having traded from $114.42 to $116. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)