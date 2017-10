NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell on Monday on concerns about the euro zone economy, while U.S. crude rose and narrowed the spread between the two contracts, reducing Brent’s premium to its U.S. counterpart that had increased considerably last week.

Brent March crude fell 77 cents, or 0.65 percent, to settle at $118.13 a barrel, having traded from $117.54 to $119.07. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)