NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday as a German court ruling affirming the legality of the euro zone bailout fund combined with geopolitical concerns to lift oil prices before data showing a rise in U.S. crude inventories curbed gains.

Brent October crude rose 56 cents, or 0.49 percent, to settle at $115.96 a barrel, having traded from $115 to $116.67. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)