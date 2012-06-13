FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude ends 1 cent lower ahead of OPEC meeting
#Energy
June 13, 2012

Brent crude ends 1 cent lower ahead of OPEC meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Brent crude slipped a penny on Wednesday, posting its fifth straight lower settlement, ahead of an OPEC meeting that is expected to leave the group’s production target steady.

Economic concerns countered support from data showing falling U.S. oil inventories.

Brent July crude dipped 1 cent to settle at $97.13 a barrel ahead of the July contract’s expiration on Thursday and having traded in a range of $96.67 to $98.38. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

0 : 0
