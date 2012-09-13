FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Expiring Brent Oct oil ends up after Fed move
September 13, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

Expiring Brent Oct oil ends up after Fed move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures hit a four-month high on Thursday as the October contract expired and the Federal Reserve’s launch of another stimulus program weakened the dollar.

Expiring Brent October crude rose 94 cents or 0.81 percent to settle at $116.90 a barrel, having reached $117.48, the highest since prices touched $118.45 on May 3.

Brent November crude rose 55 cents to settle at $115.88 a barrel, having traded as high as $116.89. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson) (robert.gibbons@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6059; Reuters Messaging: robert.gibbons.reuters.com@reuters.net)

