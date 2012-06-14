July Brent crude ends lower at expiry, Aug Brent rises

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Expiring front-month July Brent crude futures ended and went off the board 10 cents lower on Thursday, while August Brent posted a gain, as OPEC’s policy meeting kept its output target steady and said compliance would mean a production cut.

Brent July crude settled at $97.03 a barrel, after trading from $96.33 to $97.80.

August Brent rose 45 cents to settle at $97.17 a barrel, trading as low as $95.91 and having reached $97.75 in post-settlement trading on news that central banks are preparing for coordinated action if needed in response to Greece’s election. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)