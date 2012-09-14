FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent settles higher a 7th session on boost from Fed stimulus
#Energy
September 14, 2012 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

Brent settles higher a 7th session on boost from Fed stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose a seventh straight session on Friday but settled below a four-month peak as concerns about the effect on the economy of high fuel costs tempered hopes for stronger demand for oil sparked by the Federal Reserve’s new stimulus program.

Brent November crude rose 78 cents, or 0.67 percent, to settle at $116.66 a barrel, having traded from $115.88 to $117.95, highest price since early May. For the week, Brent gained $2.41, or 2.1 percent, after slipping 32 cents in the previous week. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
