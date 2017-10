NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures for February delivery settled up $1.24, or 1.12 percent, at $111.88 a barrel on Monday, having traded from $110.31 to $112.07.

The February contract, which expires on Wednesday, increased its premium over the March contract to 93 cents a barrel from around 80 cents on Friday. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)