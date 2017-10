NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures edged higher on Thursday, the first session with the April contract as front month, as U.S. gasoline futures jumped more than 2 percent and pushed the oil futures complex higher, offsetting any pressure from fresh concerns about the euro zone economy.

Brent April crude rose 12 cents, or 0.10 percent, to settle at $118, having traded from $117.25 to $118.29. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)