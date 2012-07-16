FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude ends up 4th day as Aug contract expires
July 16, 2012

Brent crude ends up 4th day as Aug contract expires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose a fourth straight session on Monday, lifted by hopes for economic stimulus measures, especially in China, and by tensions with Iran and news a U.S. Navy vessel off the United Arab Emirates fired on an approaching fishing boat that failed to heed warnings.

Expiring front-month Brent August crude rose $1.15, or 1.12 percent, to settle at $103.55 a barrel, while Brent September crude rose $1.95 to settle at $103.37 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

