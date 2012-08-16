FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent Sept crude ends at 3-month peak at expiration
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 16, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 5 years ago

Brent Sept crude ends at 3-month peak at expiration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Expiring Brent September crude futures ended at a three month-high on Thursday after a seesaw session, as comments from Germany’s chancellor that appeared to back the European Central Bank’s efforts to combat the euro zone crisis lifted equities, pressured the dollar and fed hopes for more economic stimulus.

Brent September crude rose 65 cents, up 0.56 percent, to settle at $116.90 a barrel, highest settlement since May 2, after trading from $115.50 to $117.03. Brent October crude rose 96 cents to settle at $115.27 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.