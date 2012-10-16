FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude settles lower as November contract expires
October 16, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

Brent crude settles lower as November contract expires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Expiring November Brent crude fell on Tuesday in choppy trading as expectations U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week and concerns about sputtering economic growth pulled prices from a four-week peak above $116 a barrel.

Brent November crude fell 73 cents, or 0.63 percent, to settle and go off the board at $115.07 a barrel, having traded from $114.50 to $116.20. Brent December crude fell 40 cents to settle at $114 a barrel, after trading from $113.48 to $114.48.

Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

