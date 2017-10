NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose on Tuesday in choppy trade after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for more monetary stimulus if needed, but gave no new signals on timing and as tensions with Iran kept oil supported.

Brent front-month September crude rose 63 cents, or 0.61 percent, to settle at $104 a barrel, having traded from $102.77 to $104.75. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)