NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday as rising U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles kept sputtering economic growth and tepid demand for petroleum in focus, while a weaker dollar and worries about supply disruptions limited losses.

Front-month Brent December crude fell 78 cents, or 0.68 percent, to settle at $113.22 a barrel, having traded from $112.80 to $114.31. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)