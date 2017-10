NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose for a sixth straight session Wednesday on heightened tensions in the Middle East and on comments by Federal Reserve Chief Ben Bernanke that were perceived as more positive about the economy than his testimony the day before.

Brent September crude rose $1.16, or 1.12 percent, to settle at $105.16 a barrel, having traded from $103.22 to $105.41. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)