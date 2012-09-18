Brent crude ends lower on economic worry after stimulus rally

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell on Tuesday as investors shifted focus from the likely economic benefit of central bank stimulus to concerns about sputtering global economic growth that prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch its bond-buying program.

Brent November crude fell $1.76, or 1.55 percent, to settle at $112.03 a barrel, having fallen as low as $111.62, below the 200-day moving average of $111.87, after reaching $114.42.