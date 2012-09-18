FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude ends lower on economic worry after stimulus rally
September 18, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

Brent crude ends lower on economic worry after stimulus rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell on Tuesday as investors shifted focus from the likely economic benefit of central bank stimulus to concerns about sputtering global economic growth that prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch its bond-buying program.

Brent November crude fell $1.76, or 1.55 percent, to settle at $112.03 a barrel, having fallen as low as $111.62, below the 200-day moving average of $111.87, after reaching $114.42.

Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
