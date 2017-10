NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose on Friday in choppy trading as geopolitical threats to supply, a possible deal to temporarily lift the U.S. debt ceiling and Chinese economic data supported oil prices.

Brent crude rose 79 cents, or 0.71 percent, to settle at $111.89 a barrel, having traded from $110.47 to $11.96.

For the week, Brent crude rose $1.25, or 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)