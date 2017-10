NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures inched up on Thursday in tug-of-war trading as weak U.S. economic data and slumping gasoline futures helped pull prices back from their early peak reached when concerns about the euro-zone economy eased on strong investor demand for Spanish debt.

Brent June crude edged up 3 cents, or 0.03 percent, to settle at $118 a barrel, after trading from $117.68 to $119.15. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)