Brent crude ends higher on Middle East worries
#Energy
July 19, 2012 / 7:13 PM / 5 years ago

Brent crude ends higher on Middle East worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Brent crude rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday, reaching an eight-week high, as Middle East tensions reinforced concern about potential supply disruptions while strong corporate earnings boosted equities and investor optimism.

Brent September crude rose $2.64, or 2.51 percent, to settle at $107.80 a barrel, trading from $105.28 to $108.18, the highest price since front-month Brent hit $109.36 on May 22. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
