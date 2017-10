NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell on Monday as concerns about a slowing global economy and expected production and pipeline restarts pressured prices and offset supportive worries about Middle East turmoil and the potential threat to the region’s oil supply.

Brent December crude fell 70 cents, or 0.64 percent, to settle at $109.44 a barrel, having traded from $110.97 to $109.12. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)