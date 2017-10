NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures edged lower on Monday as a North Sea production problem and worries about Iran and potential supply disruptions countered pressure from revived concerns about the euro zone economy and political uncertainty in the region.

Brent June crude slipped 5 cents, or 0.04 percent, to settle at $118.71 a barrel, having swung from $117.21 to $118.91. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)