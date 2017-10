NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday on supportive UK jobs data and after U.S. crude prices fell sharply on news of an unplanned constraint on a pipeline, which had been expected to alleviate a glut of oil in the U.S. Midwest and narrow the spread between Brent and U.S. oil prices.

Brent March crude rose 38 cents, or 0.34 percent, to settle at $112.80 a barrel, having traded from $112.06 to $113.15. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)