NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brent crude prices fell for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday in choppy trading as rising U.S. crude stocks and weak euro-zone economic data offset supportive signs that Chinese petroleum demand could stage a recovery.

Brent December crude fell 40 cents, or 0.37 percent, to settle at $107.85 a barrel, trading from $106.80 to $109.34. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)