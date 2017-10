NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell on Wednesday as Europe’s debt crisis and concerns about slowing global economic growth weighed on oil prices, even as tensions over Iran’s controversial nuclear program limited losses.

Brent November crude fell 41 cents, or 0.37 percent, to settle at $110.04 a barrel, having traded from $108.45 to $110.23. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Kenneth Barry)