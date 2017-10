NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell on Monday as concerns about efforts to deal with Greek debt and the U.S. budget kept the specter of dampened demand in focus and countered any supportive impact from fears about potential Middle East oil supply disruptions.

Brent January crude fell 46 cents, or 0.41 percent, to settle at $110.92 a barrel, having traded from $110.27 to $111.48. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)