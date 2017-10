NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell $1.73, or 1.51 percent, to settle at $112.71 a barrel on Tuesday as inconclusive Italian election results revived investor concerns about instability in the euro zone and threatened the outlook for fuel demand.

The contract traded between $112.41 and $114.34 during the session. (Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Dale Hudson)