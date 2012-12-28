Brent crude ends down as US fuel stocks rise

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures edged lower in thin, choppy trading on Friday, pressured by data showing U.S. fuel stockpiles rose sharply and crude stocks fell less than expected last week, as traders awaited news on fresh U.S. budget talks that might avert looming tax hikes and spending cuts.

Brent February crude fell 18 cents, or 0.16 percent, to settle at $110.62 a barrel, having traded from $109.83 to $111.38.

For the week, Brent rose $1.65, or 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)