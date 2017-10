NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures eased on Wednesday on expectations that damage to U.S. oil production from Hurricane Isaac, now downgraded to a tropical storm, will be limited and with losses tempered by upcoming North Sea maintenance and the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

Brent October crude dipped 4 cents, or 0.04 percent, to settle at $112.54 a barrel, having traded from $111.50 and $113.30. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)