NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brent crude rose on Tuesday as supportive economic data and a weaker U.S. dollar helped lift oil prices.

Brent March crude rose 88 cents, or 0.78 percent, to settle at $114.36 a barrel, having traded from $113.07 to $114.49. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)