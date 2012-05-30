FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude ends lower on euro zone, China worries
May 30, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

Brent crude ends lower on euro zone, China worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Brent crude fell 3 percent on Wednesday on the threat to petroleum demand from a spreading euro zone debt crisis that weakened the euro against the dollar and from China’s signal that it is not planning a large economic stimulus.

Brent July crude fell $3.21, or 3 percent, to settle at $103.47 a barrel, the lowest settlement since the Dec. 16 close at $103.35. Brent fell to $102.97, its lowest intraday price since Dec. 19, after reaching $106.82. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

