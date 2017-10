NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell on Thursday, losing nearly 15 percent for May, as rising U.S. oil inventories, disappointing economic data and a worsening euro zone debt crisis pressured prices.

Brent July crude fell $1.60, or 1.55 percent, to settle at $101.87 a barrel, having traded from $101.27 to $104.16. For the month, Brent shed $17.60 or 14.73 percent, the biggest monthly percentage loss since December 2008. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)